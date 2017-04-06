RVTools 3.9.3

Posted on

יצאה גירסה חדשה של הכלי האהוב עליי – RVTools.

הגירסה 3.9.3 רק מתקנת באג קטן, והגירסה 3.9.2 – היא זאת שהביאה לא מעט חידושים:

  • Migrated RVTools to use .NET Framework version 4
  • Migrated RVTools to use NPOI 2.1.3.1
  • Support for vSphere 6.5
  • Improved logon performance
  • RVTools will no longer write messages to the Windows eventlog
  • All VM related tab pages now have a new column: OS according to the VMware Tools
  • All tab pages now have a new column: VI SDK Server
  • All tab pages column vCenter UUID renamed to VI SDK UUID
  • vInfo tab page: new column VI SDK API version
  • Export to Excel will now use xlsx format
  • Export to Excel all columns are now auto sized
  • Excel worksheet names will use same name as the tab page names
  • Annotations fields can now be excluded! See preference window
  • vPartition tab page new column: Consumed MB
  • vHealth _replica directories are excluded for zombie checks
  • *_sesparse.vmdk files are excluded for zombie checks
  • New tab page with license information
  • New PasswordEncryption application added with which you can encrypt your password
  • RVTools command line interface accepts now encrypted passwords
  • Bug fix: URL Link to online version info issue solved.

ניתן להוריד מהאתר הרשמי.

 

מיכאל.

