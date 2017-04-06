RVTools 3.9.3

יצאה גירסה חדשה של הכלי האהוב עליי – RVTools.
הגירסה 3.9.3 רק מתקנת באג קטן, והגירסה 3.9.2 – היא זאת שהביאה לא מעט חידושים:
- Migrated RVTools to use .NET Framework version 4
- Migrated RVTools to use NPOI 2.1.3.1
- Support for vSphere 6.5
- Improved logon performance
- RVTools will no longer write messages to the Windows eventlog
- All VM related tab pages now have a new column: OS according to the VMware Tools
- All tab pages now have a new column: VI SDK Server
- All tab pages column vCenter UUID renamed to VI SDK UUID
- vInfo tab page: new column VI SDK API version
- Export to Excel will now use xlsx format
- Export to Excel all columns are now auto sized
- Excel worksheet names will use same name as the tab page names
- Annotations fields can now be excluded! See preference window
- vPartition tab page new column: Consumed MB
- vHealth _replica directories are excluded for zombie checks
- *_sesparse.vmdk files are excluded for zombie checks
- New tab page with license information
- New PasswordEncryption application added with which you can encrypt your password
- RVTools command line interface accepts now encrypted passwords
- Bug fix: URL Link to online version info issue solved.
ניתן להוריד מהאתר הרשמי.
מיכאל.